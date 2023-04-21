One of Netflix's biggest and best shows is finally getting a new season

One of the biggest and best shows on Netflix is getting a new season, more than two years after the second season aired.

Lupin is one of the most popular non-English shows on Netflix. Its first season currently stands in the top 10 all-time list, at number 9 with a huge 316,830,000 hours watched.

Given the likes of Squid Game, Money Heist and All Of Us Are Dead are above it, it shows just how high the quality is that's it's competing against.

Lupin is a French drama, inspired by the adventures of Maurice Leblanc's Arsène Lupin and follows gentleman thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy) who is out to avenge his father.

It has been a long wait for the third season of Lupin - or Part III as it is being called - with Part II having aired way back in June 2021.

We've just had confirmation, though, that Part III is coming, with Netflix tweeting a picture of Diop with the tagline: "Guess who's back in the city of light?"

Guess who's back in the city of light.



Lupin Part 3 premieres October 5. pic.twitter.com/5k7k07G7k0

— Netflix (@netflix) April 20, 2023

This confirmation comes after the bright bods at What's On Netflix cracked a code about the release date that Netflix was teasing over its social channels - it's clever stuff how they did it and well worth a read.

News of a new season of Lupin comes soon after confirmation about what The Duffer Brothers will be doing after Stranger Things - the good news is that they are staying with Netflix.

It also comes at a time when Netflix has revealed that it is cracking down on password sharers, hoping to get more people paying for the service.

Lupin is, quite rightly, in our best Netflix shows of all time list - we are big fans and can't wait for the show to head back to the small screen soon.