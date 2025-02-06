Official Minecraft immersive experience is coming to London, just in time for the movie’s release

Minecraft, the world-conquering, best-selling-of-all-time video game, is set to come to life this year in a big way. Not only is there a star-studded live action adaptation of the game headed to cinemas in April, but the block-building blockbuster is also getting a live-action immersive experience, heading to London this spring.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue will mix real-world sets with augmented reality tech to transport you and your fellow brickheads into the Minecraft universe.

The experience ties together seven themed ‘biome’ rooms, tasking visitors with the rescue of the game’s villagers as they come under attack from a zombie horde. You’ll have to get them out of harm's way before a timer runs out — and before the zombies bite and turn your hapless wards undead, too.

Designed by the Supply + Demand production company, Village Rescue is described as an “entirely new form of in-person experience at the crossroads of game design, experiential storytelling, and high-tech multimedia.”

But how does one interact with this digital world, you ask? Well there’s not an Xbox controller in sight, and you won’t be bringing the game’s signature pickaxe to your event either — that might be a bit tough to smuggle past security. Instead, participants will each get an “Orb of Interaction”. This handheld cube changes colour and vibrates, indicating areas of the experience where you can gather resources, attack baddies, build structures and get guidance on where to go and what to do next.

Let’s be real here — for every die-hard Minecraft fan that can’t wait to see those iconic characters and building blocks come to life, there will be mums and dads, burnt out on a never-ending number of YouTube playlists and late night build sessions from their kids, dutifully dragged along for the ride. But fret not! The whole thing lasts just 45 minutes and, according to reviews from the experience’s previous run in Dallas, Texas on the other side of the pond, it’s actually a pretty fun day out.

The experience is set to open on April 4th, and will take over a new venue at London’s Canada Water called the Corner Corner. Tickets cost £20 for kids, £26 for adults, and go on sale on February 14th at 10am. Head over to the official website to get on the waitlist and find out more.