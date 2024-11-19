Minecraft theme park rides are coming to the UK and US

If you’ve given up building your own theme park in Minecraft, don’t worry — you’ll soon be able to visit a block-themed attraction in the real world, thanks to a new partnership announced today.

Mojang Studios, the Microsoft subsidiary in charge of the Minecraft franchise, has teamed up with Merlin Entertainments, the operator of UK theme parks including Alton Towers and Legoland, to bring Minecraft experiences to reality across the globe.

Though precise locations, attraction details and dates have not yet been confirmed, the UK and US will be the first to receive two Minecraft-themed experiences, as part of an £85 million investment.

"This is a significant milestone for Merlin, which reinforces our commitment to reaching new audiences through bold and captivating concepts, and directly supports our ambitions for growth," Scott O'Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainments, said today.

"Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time, and this world-first will see fans experience its thrill and creativity in real life, at theme parks and city-centre attractions in leading tourist destinations."

2026 and 2027 launches are expected for the attractions, which will include food joints and accommodation as well as the interactive rides and experiences. Beyond this, Merlin Entertainments is looking to expand this ‘Adventures Made Real’ partnership — so don’t rule out more game-to-ride attractions to come.

"Partnering with Merlin Entertainments is an incredibly exciting step for us at Mojang Studios. Merlin's expertise in creating world-class attractions makes them the perfect partner to help us bring Minecraft to life in new and immersive ways in permanent locations around the globe," said Kayleen Walters, vice-president franchise development for gaming at Microsoft.

"Our vast and diverse community is always looking for new opportunities to explore and engage with Minecraft, and we are thrilled to build touchpoints around the globe that will surprise and delight them.

"These new real-life Minecraft experiences will not only grow our community but also offer fans many more opportunities to immerse themselves in the world of Minecraft in ways they've never imagined."

Before this brick-based thrill arrives however, Minecraft fans will be able to enjoy a Jack Black-starring live-action movie, and a Netflix-produced animated series.