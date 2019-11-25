Amazing Black Friday kitchen deal: Get 40% off this Ninja Nutri Blender now

Black Friday is not only a great time to buy gaming and computer tech, there are plenty of deals on home appliances, too.



One that caught our eye is this Ninja Nutri Blender on Amazon - a great purchase if you’re struggling to get in your five-a-day at the moment.

Usually £99.99, this powerful 1000-watt blender is now only £59.99 (a saving of 40%).





40% off Ninja BL480UK Nutri Blender (silver) £59.99 (was £99.99) This powerful Nutri Blender has Auto-iQ tech designed to create the best blending patterns for whatever you’re making. It also comes with two cups and two lids for ease, and if you’re new to the smoothie game, there are a couple of recipes included to get you started. Buy now from Amazon

Ninja currently holds both top spots (best value and best overall) on our best blender review because they consistently made some of the smoothest smoothies for an excellent price.







Now with this discounted Nutri Blender you can choose pulse or blend settings, and it’s Auto-iQ tech will create a blending pattern to ensure that your smoothie or soup is blitzed to the ideal consistency.





It also comes with a “spout lid” so you can enjoy your drink on the go and the jug is dishwasher-safe to make cleaning up easier, too.





