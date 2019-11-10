Best Black Friday coffee machine deals: which coffee machine should you buy?

Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy a coffee machine. We frequently see them on sale at 50% off, which can represent a saving of hundreds of pounds if you want a higher-end bean-to-cup model.

Below you’ll find some of the best coffee machines you can buy at the moment, with picks from our extensive tests. Check out our best Nespresso machine and best pod coffee machine articles after this one.

There are three main kinds of coffee machine to consider: pod, manual espresso and bean-to-cup.

The first two are the contenders if you don’t want to spend too much. Pod machines keep things simple, with mess-free capsules that still offer far better quality than a cup of instant. However, if you don’t mind dealing with coffee grounds a manual espresso maker will save you money in the long run. Grounds are much cheaper per-cup than pods.

Bean-to-cup coffee machines bring the ease of use of a pod machine but you can use whole coffee beans, and usually grounds too. Next, onto the coffee machines to look out for on Black Friday...





Magimix Nespresso Citiz

Pre-sale price: £119

The Magimix Nespresso Citiz won the best value award in our coffee machine test. It’s a Nespresso, the Apple of coffee machines: easy to use and reliable. And unlike an iPhone you don’t have to pay through the nose for a CitiZ.

You can buy the Magimix Nespresso Citiz with or without the Aeroccino frother, which lets you make milky drinks with the delicious milk foam that usually sets apart a cafe coffee from one made in your kitchen. No longer.

We’re also fans of the design. The Magimix Nespresso Citiz is an upright coffee machine and takes up much less space on your kitchen top than just about any traditional espresso maker.

The cost of Nespresso pods is the one thing to bear in mind. You use one of these per drink, and the added waste piles up if you love your coffee. However, Nespresso does run a pod recycling scheme that takes some of the weight of your conscience.

Make sure to check out Nespresso pod deals during Black Friday too. These often fly under the radar but could save you a lot of money if you buy a big stash to keep you going for a while.

Sage the Oracle Touch

Pre-sale price: £1590

Sage makes some of the best-looking home coffee makers in existence. The Sage The Oracle is decked out in brushed metal, and has the robust lines of a machine that means business. It doesn’t look exactly like a professional coffee maker, but has the air of one.

This is a fully automatic coffee machine, able to make everything from an espresso to a milky macchiato with a swipe and tap at the touchscreen on its front.

You may also want to consider the version of the Oracle without the colour screen. This one is semi-automatic but its simpler front-lit display may age a little better as the tech in your home gets upgraded. Not everything needs to connect to Alexa, right?

The taste of the coffee is what really drew us to the Sage the Oracle, though. Crema quality, that it brings out the complexity of your beans and the temperature customisation add up to a coffee machine you can’t really beat. Well, without surrendering your entire kitchen to the kind of setup they have at the local Costa.



Nescafé Dolce Gusto by De'Longhi Eclipse Touch

Pre-sale price: £109

The Nescafé Dolce Gusto by De'Longhi Eclipse Touch won the best value award in our coffee pod machine test. It is also one of the most unusual models around.

It’s like a futuristic doughnut when not in use, and the spout arm pulls out of the front when it is time to serve a coffee. The De'Longhi Eclipse Touch is part of the Dulce Gusto range, a coffee pod rival to Nespresso.

This is one for Starbucks fans in particular, as there’s a whole range of Starbucks drinks in the Dulce Gusto family. You can also make hot chocolate with this coffee machine, handy if you have kids who will want to get involved but are far too young to start relying on a caffeine hit each morning.



Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage

Pre-sale price: £319

This Nespresso coffee machine ran away with the top award in our coffee pod machine test.

Why? It’s one of the most stylish pod models available, dressed up in the same classy metal finish as Sage’s ultra-high end fully automated machines. This one, of course, takes up much less space so is suitable for any kitchen rather than just a large open plan one.

Some of you may be put off by the price, which seems slightly high for a pod-based coffee maker. However, that is what Black Friday’s for — cutting down that cost. And the

Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage does far more than your average pod machine.

It has a display up top that lets you select the exactly style of milk foam to match the drink you make. You get the ease of a pod machine with the style and customisation of a high-end automatic.



Nespresso Vertuo Plus

Pre-sale price: £119.99

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus looks like a normal pod machine. There’s a lot of black plastic going on, and the water reservoir is made for ultra-quick refilling, which we appreciate.

There’s more going on under the surface, though. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus has a feature called Centrifusion. This spins the pod up to 7000 times a minute, to ensure a proper brew and that all the coffee goodness ends up in your cup, not the bin.



The De'Longhi Dedica EC685.M also automatically scans the pod, to recognise the coffee type and work out just what treatment it needs for the best results.



De'Longhi Dedica EC685.M

Pre-sale price: £153.93

This is one of our favourite manual espresso machines. It lets you get close to the feel and results of a professionally-made up of coffee, but doesn’t cost too much and is compact enough to fit into any kitchen with room for a coffee maker.



You put grounds into the arm, push them down with the included tamper and lock the arm into the De'Longhi Dedica EC685.M. This part is all-metal, where a lot of pod machines are mostly plastic.

There’s a satisfying manual clunk to this operation that takes you further away from the experience of just spooning some instant into a cup.



Don't want the mess? Use grounds and you will have to clean out the arm each time you brew. However, you can also use ESE pods. These are a little like teabags for coffee grounds, and avoid the grounds spillage of the traditional approach.












