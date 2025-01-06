Nike’s iconic Air Jordan 1 Chicago now comes in kinda-cool, kinda-gross Golf Mule slip-on form

More at home on the green than on the court, but still want to show your basketball colours? Nike’s lining up the release of a new pair of fairway-ready Nike Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” Golf Mule slip ons.

Making use of the iconic Chicago Bulls red-white-and-black jersey colours so synonymous with Air Jordan namesake Michael Jordan, the design offers a casual no-spike fit for those sneakerheads ready to tee-off, designed to be slipped on-and-off quickly for the time-poor, style-conscious golfer.

It’s not the first time the Air Jordan 1 has been refitted as a Golf Mule — an early 2024 “Bred” colourway kicked things off, and was followed by “Shadow” and “Royal” styles.

We’ll applaud the versatility of that Air Jordan look, and there’s something certainly fun about bringing basketball style to the fairway — PGA Tour players including Keegan Bradley and Tony Finau have worn Jordan-inspired footwear in the past.

Jordan himself is a superb golf player, having picked up the game from Davis Love III in the 1980s while at the University of North Carolina, and eventually even opened his own golf club, the ultra-private Grove XXIII, at Hobe Sound, Florida.

But let's keep these leather slip-ons strictly for the golf club, and not the club club, please.

Pick them up as part of the wider Air Jordan 1 40th anniversary from January 17th, priced $110 (about £90).