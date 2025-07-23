Predator: Badlands trailer hints at an Alien vs Predator reboot

It seems like the Predator franchise is cooking up something truly wild, and it smells a lot like a long-awaited reunion with its equally iconic monstrous counterpart. Dan Trachtenberg, the mastermind behind the surprisingly excellent Prey and the animated gore-fest Predator: Killer Of Killers, is back at the helm for Predator: Badlands, and the latest trailer has fans (including us) itching to see how this film connects to the Alien franchise.

For years, the cinematic universe of these two legendary creatures has largely kept them in separate corners, a bit like estranged exes avoiding eye contact at a party. We've had solo adventures, from the acclaimed Prey to FX’s upcoming Alien: Earth, promising a Xenomorph resurgence. But now, it seems the intergalactic dance partners are finally getting back on the same dance floor.

Predator: Badlands | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Predator: Badlands is set to unleash a bizarre, yet compelling, team-up. The official plot reveals a young, outcast Predator named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) will find an "unlikely ally" in Thia, an android played by Elle Fanning. Thia is confirmed to be a Weyland-Yutani synth.

For those not fluent in sci-fi Easter eggs, Weyland-Yutani is the nefarious corporation responsible for pretty much every bad day the Alien universe has ever seen. The trailer even hints at Thia being, shall we say, in multiple pieces – perhaps a subtle nod to the dangers of corporate overlords, or maybe just a rough commute.

From what we’ve seen from the film so far, it looks a though we’re in for a bold and large epic, with colossal beasts and a fresh new take on what is a well-trodden path. It's the odd-couple pairing of Dek and Thia that truly piques our interest.

While Predator: Badlands, hitting cinemas on the 7th November, isn't explicitly an Alien vs. Predator movie (yet!) it's certainly paving the way for 20th Century Studios to dust off that beloved, chaotic crossover. So, whether you're team Alien or team Predator, prepare for some serious sci-fi thrills. And maybe, well, hopefully, a Xenomorph might crash the party.