New Spider-Man 3 leak seemingly confirms return of major character

When it comes to the Marvel movies, Spider-Man: No Way Home has definitely been one of the leakiest ships so far.

While Tom Holland (who plays Spider-Man) is renowned for letting slip spoilers in interviews, this time around he hasn't been the source of juicy gossip - instead it's been set sightings, script leaks and other actors revealing details. Because of these, we pretty much know that some old-school Spider-Man characters are heading back to the franchise.

The latest character set to return is Mary Jane - more specifically, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane, a role she played in the first Spider-Man trilogy.

She was superb as Spidey's love interest and one of the only ones to actually come out of the third movie with their reputation intact.

And now it's looking increasingly likely that she will be in the new Spider-Man 3, Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is according to a now deleted post on movie bible IMDb.

Spotted by a Twitter user - and reported by CBR - a personal costumer for Kirsten Dunst has been added to the casting list of the movie.

@IMDb lists Askia Won-Ling Jacob as Kirsten Dunst's personal costumer for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.



Link: https://t.co/M2bz8zdyBmpic.twitter.com/bVtX0jiJxK

— Tobey Maguire & Kirsten Dunst News (@MaguireDunst) May 12, 2021

The listing is no longer there, so can't be confirmed, but it does add fuel to the fire that we will see Dunst back. And she won't be the only one.

Andrew Garfield is rumoured to return, as is Tobey Maguire and Alfred Molina confirmed the news himself that he will be in the new movie as Doc-Oc. Add to this Jamie Foxx already confirmed to return and we are now questioning just how much time Tom Holland will have on the screen.

We will have to find out when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the big screen 17 December.



