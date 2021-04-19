Spider-Man No Way Home: Doc Ock is returning and just spilled so many details

Doc Ock is set to be one of the villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the character hasn't been recast - Alfred Molina WILL be playing him.

Tom Holland is usually the one to spill the beans when it comes to MCU rumours. He was notorious for letting things slip in interviews when talking about what was going on with The Avengers movies. So we sort of believed him when he said that the likes of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield wouldn't be reprising their Spider-Man roles.

Well, no more - Doc Ock himself has revealed that he is indeed in the latest Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, calling the whole thing "the worst kept secret".

He was speaking about Promising Young Woman to Variety recently and let the details slip that he was indeed in the movie and what it felt like going back to play Otto Octavius.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret," said Molina to Variety. "But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!"

He said of the experience: “It was wonderful. It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”



Doc Ock was last seen in Spider-Man 2, directed by Sam Raimi (who is now part of the MCU and is directing Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness). The movie is largely regarded as one of the best superhero movies of all time.

While Doc Ock's return doesn't confirm that No Way Home is doing a Spider-Verse style Multiverse movie but with Molina and Jamie Foxx also confirmed, it's now guaranteed that we are going to see older Spidey characters appear.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently shooting, with Tom Holland, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei all returning. We expect the cast list to get even bigger in the coming months.