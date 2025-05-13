First look at Nicolas Cage in new Amazon show Spider-Noir

Amazon has given us our first look at Spider-Noir, its upcoming Prime Video TV show. Nicolas Cage is the titular hero donning the fedora in Marvel's Spider-Man spin off, with a striking black and white aesthetic that harks back to its gumshoe detective inspiration.

Spider-Noir is based on Spider-Man Noir, an alternate universe interpretation of Spider-Man. Instead of being from the modern day, the character is knocking about New York during the 30s and the Great Depression— though he still has many of the same abilities as everyone’s favourite webhead.

The most significant difference, outside of the setting, is also what this version of Spidey wears, skipping out on the red and blue tights in favour of a long trench coat and a fedora, which is all black. As we can see in the first look image shared by Amazon, the show has fully committed to the look, as seen previously in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated films (as seen below).

Nicolas Cage has already brought the character to life in the animated film Into the Spider-Verse, where the straight-talking hero is a highlight in what is likely a more comedic approach to the character than what we will see here.

An interesting tidbit about the show is that it will be available in both black and white and colour when it debuts on Amazon Prime. There may not be a release date for the show just yet, but having the show in black and white is a great way to pay homage to the comic's bleak greys.

The cast is also shaping up to be pretty special. Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage is not the only big name appearing in the show; Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Jack Huston are all set to star.

This Sony Pictures production is being developed exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video, so when it eventually releases, you’ll only be able to watch it on Prime. No word yet on when that release will be though.