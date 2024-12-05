New Sky Essential TV package bags you Sky, Netflix and discovery+ for just £15pm

Want to catch up on Sky TV and Netflix’s top shows like The Day of the Jackal, Penguin and Squid Game without breaking the bank? A new Sky TV deal bags the best of Sky and Netflix streaming under one genuinely-affordable subscription package.

Sky Essential TV costs just £15 a month, and gets subscribers access to Sky Atlantic, Netflix Standard with Ads and discovery+, as well as free to air channels like BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky News and Sky Arts.

“We’re excited to share our world-class TV experience with even more people, at an everyday low price with Sky Essential TV”, said Ben Case, Managing Director Sky TV.

“Our new TV pack makes it easier than ever to get the biggest and best shows from Sky, Netflix and discovery+ all in one place, just in time for the Christmas TV season.”

For those that can stretch a little further, an extra £7 a month upgrades viewers to the Sky Ultimate TV pack. That £22 per month subscription gets you everything on the Essential tier, and adds Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Documentaries, Sky Crime, Sky Showcase and Sky Witness, as well as U&alibi, Comedy Central, U&GOLD and National Geographic.

Each package can be paired with either the Sky Stream plug-and-play box, or the Sky Glass TV if you’re on the market for a new screen, too. Sky Glass starts at £14 a month over a 48 month contract, with both streaming devices featuring 4K HDR streaming, voice control and a host of web connected services including support for top streaming apps like Disney+, Prime Video and BBC iPlayer, as well as games, fitness and music services, too.

Considering picking up the ad-supported tier of Netflix would cost you a fiver a month alone, this is a great way to up your binge-watching game, just as we hit food-coma sofa-slob season.