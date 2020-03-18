The new iPad Pro is your next computer, according to Apple

You wait a while for new Apple products, then two come along at once. Not only has a new MacBook Air been revealed but Apple has also taken the wrappers off of its new iPad Pro.

This version of the popular iPad range is the closest yet to an actual computer... but you will need quite a hefty priced add-on to fulfil true computing nirvana.

First, let's hear what Apple says about its new iPad Pro: “The new iPad Pro introduces advanced technologies never before available in mobile computing,” reckons Apple senior VP Phil Schiller. “Combining the most advanced mobile display with powerful performance, pro cameras, pro audio, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, this is another huge leap forward for iPad."

The Magic Keyboard that you can get for the iPad Pro is a beauty. It attaches magnetically to iPad Pro, essentially making the iPad into a desktop computer or laptop. It also has "unique cantilevered hinges that allow smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees."

Not just any smooth, Apple smooth.





The new iPad Pro specs are impressive. There's a LiDAR Scanner on board to help with AR and a new A12Z Bionic chip (a variant of which was last seen in the iPhone XS).

Size wise, there's an 11-inch and 12.9-inch model to choose from - both available in silver and space grey. Memory wise, there's 128GB 256GB, 512GB and 1TB configurations.

When it comes to price, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at £769 for the Wi-Fi model and £919 for the 4G version. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at £969 for the Wi-Fi model and £1119 for the 4G one.

And that amazing keyboard? Well, it's pricey - the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for purchase in May for £299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and £349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Head to Apple.com if you want to buy and know more...