Apple isn't giving up on the Vision Pro with rumours suggesting more are on the way

Buckle up and strap your face in, because if recent rumours are to be believed, Apple's got some wild plans for the future of face computers. According to Bloomberg, this won’t just be a one-and-done endeavor for Apple; the tech giant is supposedly cooking up different versions of the Vision Pro.

The Vision Pro, first released in 2024, has not been the significant success Apple likely expected it to be. In part, this will be down to the £3,499 price tag, which will be hard for many to justify for those who aren’t major enthusiasts. Right now, this remains an incredibly premium product regardless of how impressive it is in action.

That’s why the news of a version coming soon is welcome. Apple is supposedly working on a budget-friendly version that won't make your wallet cry and is also lighter. The company is also toying with the idea of a Vision Pro that's an extension of your Mac. Think super-fast streaming and mind-blowing performance for those hardcore work sessions or top-secret enterprise stuff.

Long term, Apple's dreaming big—like "wearable all day, every day" kind of big. It wants to create AR glasses that look and feel just like your regular specs. The current Vision Pro is just the beginning, a stepping stone to that ultimate goal. Tim Cook is on a mission to beat Meta to the punch and create the best AR experience around.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top, but bringing the price down will go a long way to helping people jump on board. With the speculation of more arriving later, alongside recent updates to the current headset, including the introduction of AI, it’s fair to say this space is undoubtedly one to watch, and it seems like Apple is just getting started.