Dough Canvas monitor might be the Mac Studio Display alternative you’ve been waiting for

For the maxed-out Mac creative, no home office desk is complete without Apple’s Mac Studio Display at its centre. And though Apple’s excellent monitor is a treat to use thanks to its 5K display, spatial audio speakers and seamless connectivity with the rest of Apple’s computing ecosystem, it costs a pretty penny.

Alternatives have been imperfect, too — either unable to match the feature set, or landing at either 4K or 8K resolutions —outside the 5K/6K sweet spot that creatives on Mac tend to opt for.

But an upcoming release from monitor makers Dough might be the answer. Working with members of the creative industries and building a design based on the most-requested features from its community of existing customers, it’s set to release the Dough Canvas, a premium display aimed squarely at rivalling Apple’s top-tier screen option.

Beyond headline specs of a 32-inch display (larger than Apple’s 27-inch model) and a 6K resolution that stretches beyond Apple’s 5K Studio Display pixel count, it’s also boasting, according to its press release:

An IPS Black panel from LG, announced at CES 2025

True 10-bit (non-FRC) colour depth for consistent and accurate gradation

98% DCI-P3 and 99.5% AdobeRGB color gamut

ATW polarizer for wide viewing angles with reduced IPS glow

Solid anti-reflective glossy glass finish for vivid visuals with minimal glare

Premium anodized aluminum enclosure and die-cast stand

“Creative users shouldn’t have to choose between overpriced ecosystem-first displays or generic plastic panels built for the office,” says Rob Windhouwer, Product manager of Dough.

“Canvas is about building what our community has been asking for all along: a Mac-native, spec-forward monitor that feels just as premium as the tools they use every day — without forcing compromises.”

But, interestingly, the Dough Canvas remains something of a work in progress — its final specifications have not yet been locked in. Why? Dough wants to crowdsource the perfect mix of connectivity, and is asking for prospective customers to tell it what they precisely want in terms of USB hubs, HDMI placement and specifications (as well as other video options), whether or not integrated speakers and cameras are a dealbreaker, and even whether customers want an external or in-built power brick. Head over to the company’s crowd development site to have your say.

With that in mind, launch dates and pricing are still to be confirmed. The specs here point to premium pricing, but Dough’s aiming to undercut the high price of the £1,499 Apple Studio Display. Keeping in mind that Apple’s own anti-reflective Nano-texture glass coating pushes that even higher to £1,749, Dough’s in with a chance of pulling it off.