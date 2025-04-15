Move over Apple Pencil: How about a Crayon for your iPad?

Unless you’ve been living under a tech rock, you’ll have heard of the Apple Pencil. The range has four visually identical stylus style pencils so far, all of which offer slight differences across pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing, and range amongst other features.





Loved by artists (and used by people with zero artistic talent but a lot of hope), the Apple Pencil first launched in 2015 and has become a staple for most techies since. The only downside is that unlike most Apple products which come in a range of colours or methods of personalisation (cases, stickers), the pencils all have very similar appearances, so it’s easy to overlook them as a ‘fun’ gadget, but that’s all about to change.





Make it personal





American tech company ColorWare has created a customised take on the Apple Pencil Pro in the colours of Crayola’s classic range. They come in seven different Crayola colours: black, mint (green), pink, purple, red, yellow, and white. Apart from adding a little bit of colour to an otherwise minimalist gadget, ColorWare’s customisation makes the humble Apple Pencil mimic every adult’s nostalgic childhood dream, as they look just like the iconic Crayola crayons - complete with a familiar “Do not sharpen” warning, a matte-painted wrap label around its body, and stamped with a black oval just like the real deal.





via ColorWare

As you’d imagine, individuality doesn’t come cheap - the pencil makeover costs $215, setting you back $86 more than an Apple Pencil Pro MSRP. Although the $215 Apple Crayon may seem like a bargain when you consider ColorWare’s Apple Pencil 2nd Gen - which is designed in the style of an old-school style HB pencil - also costs $215 and is a customised version of the cheaper second-gen Apple Pencil. Also, if you do go for a ColorWare customisation, it will void the original Apple warranty, although ColorWare provides its own 1-year parts and labor warranty.





The crayon pencils are a limited edition drop, and compatible with seven iPads including the mini A17, Air 11 and 13 inch, and Pro 11 and 13 inch. According to ColorWare, the Apple Crayon Pros are where nostalgic creativity meets precision tech, capturing the playful essence of classic crayons which helps to bring a burst of inspiration and personality to your digital toolkit, which sounds sort of ideal if you’re stuck in a creative rut.





This isn't the only retro chic twist on classic tech you can get from ColorWare; their range includes cow print AirPods, and Mac mini retro lights, as well as holographic PlayStation consoles.





Whilst they’re an American company, you can still get one in the UK, although shipping will be an additional cost around $50 depending on what method you go for. But you can't put a price on individuality, right?





Main image credit: ColorWare



