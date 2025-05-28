WhatsApp finally launches dedicated iPad app after years of waiting

Meta has finally released a dedicated iPad app for WhatsApp, bringing a native experience to tablet users more than 15 years after both the messaging service and the first iPad launched.

The app, available for download today via the App Store, offers a wide range of features familiar to iPhone users, including the ability to join in audio and video calls with up to 32 people, utilise both front and rear cameras, as well as screen sharing.

The new WhatsApp for iPad is optimised for iPadOS, fully supporting features like Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over. This integration enables users to multitask seamlessly, allowing them to view their messages alongside other applications, such as web browsers or video players, without interruption.

This utilises the iPad's larger display, offering a more practical experience compared to constantly switching between apps on smaller mobile devices, and would have been an absolute dream function for iPad users during lockdown – you wouldn’t have been able to move for WhatsApp quizzes.

Previously, users who wished to access WhatsApp on a larger screen were limited to using the web version in their browser or relying on desktop applications for Mac or PC. In 2022, WhatsApp's boss, Will Cathcart, acknowledged the long-standing demand for a native iPadOS app, stating that Meta would "love" to develop such an experience.

The official WhatsApp account on X hinted at the app's imminent arrival earlier this week with a subtle eyes emoji. However, the actual release occurred without further indication, surprising many. This launch also precedes any official announcements regarding a rumoured Instagram app optimised for iPad, another highly anticipated application from Meta, which should be next on the company's list of priorities.

The dedicated iPad app promises a more streamlined and efficient WhatsApp experience on Apple's tablet. It retains the core messaging functionality while introducing a two-column layout, similar to Apple's Messages app, which displays contacts and chats on the left and the selected conversation on the right.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the release notes for the latest WhatsApp build (25.16.81) don't specifically mention the iPad app, the update enables the full-screen experience on various iPad models, including the standard iPad, iPad mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. Meta has also published a blog post detailing the arrival of the iPad app.