Logitech Flip Folio iPad case hides a must-have trick for on-the-go workers

Logitech just dropped the Flip Folio, a slick new case for your iPad Pro and iPad Air that comes with a trick up its sleeve: a magnetically storable keyboard.

This isn't just any old keyboard case; it’s designed to keep up with your grind, whether you're binge-watching Netflix, crushing creative projects, or working on something more collaborative.

When compared to other keyboard cases knocking about, this full-size Bluetooth keyboard boasts a more compact design, giving you the freedom to set up your iPad exactly as you like it with a variety of options.

Joseph Mingori, Logitech’s GM of mobile and audio solutions, put it best: “We’ve designed Flip Folio to make the iPad experience both fun and functional, helping you stay focused on what matters.”

He added that the Flip Folio is all about enhancing your everyday — from those epic binge-watching sessions to checking your social feeds or emails — by delivering portability and connectivity all at once. Basically, it sets you free to do what you love from anywhere with just your iPad.

(Image credit: Logitech)

When you’re done tapping away, the keyboard snaps right onto the back of the case, keeping things hassle-free and tidy. Plus, it provides your iPad with full front and back protection, which is perfect when you're on the move, tossing it under your arm, or chucking it in your bag. You can also pair it with multiple devices, allowing you to seamlessly switch between your iPad, phone, or any other Bluetooth-enabled gadget with ease.

Logitech also deserves props for thinking green with the Flip Folio. The Graphite and Midnight Black models pack a minimum of 37% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, giving new life to old plastics. The aluminium is made using low-carbon processes, and all the paper packaging is responsibly sourced.

The Flip Folio will set you back £179.99/€199 for the 13-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air models, and £159.99/€179 for the 11-inch versions. You’ve got some cool colour options too: Graphite hits shelves globally this June, while Black is a North America exclusive in June. If you can hold out, Pale Grey & Lilac drop in select regions in September, and Sand is a North America exclusive, too.