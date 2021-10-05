New Game of Thrones spin-off, House Of The Dragon, gets its first teaser

Well, it sure looks like Game of Thrones! HBO Max has just revealed its latest Game of Thrones spin-off, House Of The Dragon - and it's all part of its big launch into Europe.

Showcasing its streaming service, which has been available in the US for some time, HBO Max brought out the big guns and used a teaser of upcoming House of Dragons to prove that it has some stunning shows that will be available on the service in the near future.

The teaser may only be a minute or so long but it promises a lot. The teaser notes that the show is set some 200 years before the 'fall of the throne' and that a dynasty reigned throughout this time. The dynasty is question is House Targaryen.

The voiceover promises "gods, kings, fire and blood" and shows off some intense duelling and myriad locations that look very much like Game of Thrones. And then there's the kicker: "Dreams didn't make us kings. Dragons did."

Oof.

Just to hammer the idea home that this is a GoT spin-off, we get a glimpse of the actual throne in all of its spike glory. We also get very brief glimpses of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Olivia Cooke), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and many more faces we will learn about.

House Of The Dragon is set to land on HBO Max in 2022.