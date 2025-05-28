Harry Potter TV show cast: HBO's signings so far, including the Harry, Ron and Hermione kids

A Harry Potter TV series is coming. It’s an HBO Original, lifting expectations for what sounds like a risky prospect. Those are some big shoes to fill.

It’s intended to run for 10 years or more, with at least a season dedicated to each book. Fingers crossed they won’t have to use AI to un-break any young cast member’s voice during the run.

The first season of HBO’s Harry Potter show is expected in 2026, and shooting is likely to begin within weeks. “Summer” is the current deadline for the filming of season one.

It’s a good job, then, that basically all the key cast members are nailed down and in the public domain. As you might expect, the young trio are not household names. Not yet, anyway. But the wider cast includes some legit screen legends. Here are all the Harry Potter TV show cast stars we know so far.

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

While he’s yet to star in any major series that have already been broadcast, Dominic McLaughlin will be seen in Sky’s Grow, due later this year. He stars alongside Nick Frost, which will be handy given the role Frost has in the Harry Potter show. He’s also in Gifted, a BBC kids’ show based on Marilyn Kaye’s YA novel.

Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

Big fans of London theatre may have already seen Arabella Stanton in London’s West End. She featured in the cast of two big ticket shows, Matilda the Musical and Starlight Express. It’s a shame Hermione Granger doesn’t get to do much singing. On second thought, let’s hope that doesn’t change just because Arabella has the pipes for it.

Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Stout doesn’t have a single previous IMDb credit to his name, suggesting he simply brought the goods to the open auditions for the Harry Potter series big trio. According to his agent’s website, he can be seen in an advert for Jersey Royal potatoes. He’s in the penultimate shot in this one-min ad:

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

One of the few roles that has already been represented by multiple actors on film, John Lithgow follows in the footsteps of screen legends Richard Harris and Michael Gambon. But, of course, the Conclave and 3rd Rock from the Sun star is already a legend in his own right.

Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

Our one question about Nick Frost's casting as Hagrid, which seems a near-perfect fit: might Frost have actually lost too much weight to fill Hagrid’s shadow? Of course, it probably won’t matter once he’s donned that “great big bushy beard,” to quote one of Frost’s previous banger projects, Hot Fuzz.

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Royal Shakespeare Company alumnus Essiedu might be one of the few hot young (ish) names in acting with the clout to take over what might be the most iconic acting performance in the film series, that of Alan Rickman. Not convinced? Just have a look at some of Essiedu's Shakespeare performances on YouTube. He’s also been in Black Doves and Black Mirror, following a starring role in The Lazarus Project.

Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

A true veteran of stage and screen, Janet McTeer has nowt to prove to anyone. Most recently you may have seen her in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, in which she had a small but striking role. Or as Hera in Netflix’s ill-fated series Kaos.

Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Whatever stage you achieve after national treasure, Paul Whitehouse has achieved it, thanks in part to his delightful Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing show. It sees Whitehouse and fellow comedy legend Bob Mortimer… go fishing. He also has real acting chops, though, and — while this may sound like an insult — we can’t think of anyone better to play Filch.

Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

You may not have come across Luke Thallon before. But that’s because he’s spent most of his career on stage rather than on screen. And he’s squeezed in a biggie before heading to figurative Hollywood, having played Hamlet in this recent Shakespeare season, with the RSC in Stratford-Upon-Avon.