Alien: Earth TV show gets a release date, crash lands on Disney+ this summer

The House of Mouse has announced the release date for the highly anticipated Alien: Earth.

The show, which marks the first time Xenomorphs and the world first established by Ridley Scott's 1979 classic will be adapted for TV, is set to arrive on the 13th of August on Disney+ in the UK, and Hulu in the United States..

It'll initially release with two debut episodes. After the first two episodes drop, the show will release one fresh episode every Wednesday until the eight-episode run is complete.

It will be brought to life by Noah Hawley, who was behind the Fargo TV Show and the Marvel show Legion starring Dan Stevens.

The latest chapter in the Alien universe will follow Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a team of tactical soldiers after the deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crashes on Earth. Their arrival leads to a terrifying encounter with the planet's greatest threat.

Set in the year 2120 (two years before the events of the original Alien film), Earth is controlled by five powerful corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold. In this future-gazing age, humans coexist with cyborgs and synthetics. The emergence of hybrids, humanoid robots with human consciousness, pioneered by Prodigy Corporation's CEO, marks a turning point. The prototype hybrid, Wendy, faces unimaginable horrors when Weyland-Yutani's spaceship crashes into Prodigy City.

Considering this is the first time we will see the franchise adapted for telly, it will be interesting to see how it works in this new format when it releases in August. Does the xenomorph still cause a fright when it's tied to a 'tune in next week!' cliffhanger? Either way, after the success of Alien Romulus, it's an exciting time to be an Alien fan.



