HBO’s Harry Potter TV show's first cast members have been finally announced

Finally, an announcement has arrived for HBO’s Harry Potter, with the show now announcing the first six cast members after months of rumours flying around the internet. Until now, nothing has been confirmed, but the recent announcement won’t surprise many who have been keeping up with the rumours recently.

The announcement confirms the roles of some of the series’ most iconic characters. John Lithgow (Shrek, Interstellar) will wear a beard and tasselly hat to play Hogwarts’ Headmaster, Dumbledore. Hopefully, he will bring the gravitas and subtle charm we’ve come to expect from the powerful wizard.

The announcement also named Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) as gentle giant Hagrid, Hogwarts’ groundskeeper, whilst the role of Severus Snape, one of the more complex characters the series produced, will be played by Paapa Essiedu (Black Mirror). The role of Professor Minerva McGonagall, the strict Transfiguration professor, will be played by Janet McTeer, who was nominated for an Oscar for her roles in Tumbleweeds and Albert Nobbs.

The show isn’t relying all on massive names and huge stars, with stage actor Luke Thallon set to take on the role of Defense Against the Dark Arts Professor Quirinus Quirrel. Additionally, Paul Whitehouse, known for his work on Harry & Paul, has been cast as the irritable caretaker Argus Filch.

Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, showrunner, executive producer, and director of multiple episodes and executive producer, respectively, expressed their delight in having such exceptional talent on board for the project. They are eagerly anticipating seeing the cast bring these beloved characters to life in a new way.

The roles of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco have yet to be cast. Since the characters are only 11 years old at the start of the series, it makes sense to cast this as close to the beginning of production as possible. Last year, HBO stated that they anticipated filming to start in mid-2025 and that a team reviewed between 500 and 1,000 of the 32,000 audition tapes from children daily.

Main image Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images