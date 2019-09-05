A new Apple TV could be coming, just in time for Apple’s big TV takeover

With Apple’s annual September event less than a week away, everyone is prepping for a flurry of Apple products. And while we’re expecting to see the new iPhones and Apple watches, we may also be getting another treat: a new Apple TV.

According to MacRumors , references to a new Apple TV have emerged in an internal build of iOS 13 (Apple’s operating system). The site also shared a tweet by @never_released (an account known for sharing info about upcoming Apple projects) that suggested the new model has an A12 chip.

The account has since further insisted that the TV will use the A12 Bionic chip used by the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, not the A12X Bionic (used in the latest iPad Pros). Either way, it would be a good upgrade as the current Apple TV 4K - which first came out in 2017 - only uses the A10X Fusion chip.

An upgrade should mean speedier browsing and maybe even a boost to gaming content through the service.

At the moment these are just rumours, but Apple does like consistence with its releases. After all, Apple TV has been updated once every two years for the past three generations - so, there’s definitely hope.

There is also hope we could also get some more details on Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade next week. Apple TV Plus, Apple’s streaming service has been rumoured to be launching in November for the US, at $9.99 per month.

The service suffered a bit of a setback this week, when it was revealed that one of its flagship shows, Bastards, had already been canned . Why? well, it’s not clear but maybe the plot sat uneasy with Apple’s clean cut image - it was about two Vietnam vets going on a Millennial-hating shooting spree, after one of their friends dies in a car crash.

Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service, suggested to be priced at $4.99 per month.

The keynote event is set to start at 10am (PDT) on Tuesday 10 September, so keep your eyes peeled for news.

Want to see what else is on the market? Head on over to our best TVs list to take a look