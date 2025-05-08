A new look for Netflix is coming this month

Netflix is getting a fresh coat of paint and new features to help the popular streaming service become even more user-friendly and highlight media better suited to users going forward. The new experience is exclusively for TVs and will start being rolled out from the week of the 19th May – although there’s no definitive date on how long this will take and what TV models it’s available for.

According to the tudum staff, most TVs and TV streaming devices will be eligible for the experience, but not much more information is given. You’ll know if you’ve got the update once you fire up the app and get a welcome message to talk you through the upgraded homepage.

One of the most notable additions is the My Netflix hub, envisioned as a ‘personal oasis’ for users. This dedicated space will allow viewers to track their viewing progress, see what they've saved to watch next, and quickly access their "Continue Watching," "My List," and "Remind Me" sections.

Choosing what to watch is also set to become simpler with more detailed information readily available for each title. Before hitting play, users can preview a show or movie's synopsis, runtime, award wins, Top 10 history, and key cast members directly from the browsing interface -- which should be dead handy during awards season.

Navigation within the app will also see a significant improvement. New, always-visible shortcuts at the top of the screen will provide quick access to Search, Shows, Movies, Games, and the new hub – it will be interesting to see if this will help people notice the Netflix gaming section, which is full of bangers but feels incredibly underrepresented.

The platform's recommendation engine is also getting an upgrade. As you watch, explore, and interact with content, the homepage will dynamically update with fresh rows of recommendations tailored to your viewing and browsing history to suit your current mood better.

Right now, it feels a bit like if it's not broke, don't fix it, however, if the above improvements make the aimless scrolling disappear and can offer films and shows of interest, it at the very least could be a great time saver.