Apple TV+'s The Studio season 2 confirmed

It can seem we hear more about streamer show cancellations than new projects these days, but there’s good news. Apple has confirmed Apple TV+’s The Studio will get a second season.

Apple told us the news just before the last episode of the first season rolled out on May 7th.

"We're looking forward to taking the lived experience of making season one and immediately putting it into season two, then repeating that loop for ten more seasons,” Seth Rogen and producer Evan Goldberg said in a statement.

“We’re excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV+.”

Cameo capers

Not seen The Studio yet? It’s a close-to-the-bone take on the Hollywood movie industry, in which Seth Rogen plays an exec who becomes a bit obsessed with making a movie based on the Kool-Aid license.

Apple hasn’t released viewership figures for the show, but based on tracking services like JustWatch and Flixpatrol, it was one of Apple’s fan favourites at release. And remains such — Flixpatrol places it at number three on Apple TV+’s TV show chart.

While the announcement of a show series could mean there’s still a long while to wait, that may not be the case with The Studio season 2. The first season was shot in March 2024, only a year before the first episode was debuted at SXSW in March 2025.

By that scheduling, we may even see the second season arrive in 2026. Fingers crossed.

One key question for The Studio season 2: what cameos will they come up with the second time around? The team already used a handful of big names, with the first episode alone featuring Paul Dano, Steve Buscemi, Charlize Theron and, famously, Martin Scorsese.