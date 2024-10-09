Netflix's ace crime thriller gets greenlit for a third season - before season 2 airs

We have good news and bad news. Where to start?

One of Netflix’s most popular series ever, The Night Agent, has just been green-lit for a third season, before the second has even been released.

And here’s the negative part. The Night Agent season two has been bumped from a release pencilled in for some point in 2024 to “winter 2025.” That’s a big ouch.

This will mean there’s likely to be around a 2.5 year gap between the first and second seasons.

Our first reaction: is Gabriel Basso really that popular? Has a scheduling conflict thrown this one down the Hot Tub Time Machine filter unit?



But then we remembered the WGA strikes happened. These writers’ strikes began just after the show was initially renewed, and didn’t end until the tail end of September 2023.

And, as Deadline reports, Netflix requires four months lead time just to dub a show into the various languages the streamer serves.

Image Credit: Netflix

The Night Agent season 2 was originally planned for a fairly rushed production schedule, but Netflix also won’t want to mess this one up.

The original season cost a reported $2-3 million an episode, just 10% of the $30 million of an episode of Stranger Things 4. And yet the show didn’t look cheap and was a massive success.

It currently sits at number seven on the Netflix all-timer English language shows chart. It’s also only the sixth show on there, as Bridgerton claims two spots above The Night Agent.

Netflix announced this release info in an X post, alongside the thoroughly unsurprising news Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) will star in the upcoming season.



While often cited as a mostly unknown face at the time of The Night Agent’s release, Basso’s career features a bunch of notable TV series and movies. The one that seems most prescient right now is his role as J.D. Vance in 2020’s Hillbilly Elegy.

Vance is credited with writing Hillbilly Elegy, and is now running for Trump’s Vice President in the 2024 US Elections.