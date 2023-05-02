Netflix reveals it has renewed The Diplomat - its most popular show right now

Netflix has renewed The Diplomat for a second season, following on from the instant success of the first.

The White House set show's official synopsis is as follows: "Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another.

"Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell)."

The show, according to Netflix's official audience figures, has been a huge hit. Netflix has noted that since its April 20 release date, it has debuted at number 1 on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 TV English list.

Also, in its first weekend, the series had 57.48M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 86 countries.

Not bad at all.

One of the reasons for the show's success is it has been likened to another incredibly successful show - The West Wing.

There is an obvious connection here, aside from the subject mattes, and that is because series creator Debora Cahn was also a show runner on The West Wing.

ShortList added the show to its What To Watch guide this week and said that, while "we don't get the electric ensemble we all fell in love with 20 years ago, Keri Russell is a standout performance."

Speaking about the renewal, Debora Cahn, Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer, said: "We had such a great time making The Diplomat. And it's a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We're so glad we get to do it again!"

Given the amount of shows that Netflix has canceled of late, it's great to see a new show get a season 2 greenlight within weeks of premiering.

Netflix isn't always so quick - it took months for The Sandman to get a season 2 go ahead and there was also a painful wait for Wednesday: S2.

All image credits: Netflix