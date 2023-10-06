Netflix has made a real-life Squid Game experience - and it wants you to sign up

Netflix has made a real-life Squid Game experience, set to open in just a few weeks.

Sure, you may have seen MrBeast’s version of Squid Game already, but Netflix is in the process of making its own.

Squid Game: The Trials is due to open in December, and features “a series of six escalating challenges, accumulating points as you advance.”

It sounds like a mix of immersive theatre and an escape room, but with also feature a Night Market area with Korean food and drink. It’s not all-trial, and the game part lasts for 70 minutes.

You can, unsurprisingly, spend as much time as you like forking out for food and drink after.

“In a highly-themed environment, you will be placed in the world of Squid Game, and play a series of games drawn from, or inspired by, the show,” says Netflix.

It’s a competitive game with one final winner, so this sounds like the kind of thing best experienced with a group of friends.

The bad news, for at least some of us, is Squid Game: The Trials will be staged in Los Angeles, at Television City, with no concrete word on it coming to other cities or countries.

Squid's in

“Stay tuned for details about which city Squid Games: The Trials will come to next,” says Netflix.

However, if you will be in the neighbourhood you can sign up for Squid Game: The Trials pre-sale tickets over at the Netflix Tudum website. Tickets start at $39, and there’s a pricier VIP package that adds “an exclusive Cocktail or Mocktail, pictures from the Photo Booth in VIP Lounge, a VIP Mask & exclusive tote bag,” among other benefits.

The other big news in the world of Squid Game is we’re nearing the release of Squid Game: The Challenge.

It’s out on November 22 and is a reality TV show in which 456 contestants battle it out to win $4.56 million.

If you’re only in for the real deal, Squid Game season 2, you have a while to wait. It’s not expected until late 2024.



