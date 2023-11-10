Master of Malt launch biggest ever £1 million #WhiskySanta giveaway

If there's one thing we look forward to almost as much as Black Friday deals and the spirit of Christmas, it's Master of Malt's magical #WhiskySanta giveaway.

The online spirits store has captured our hearts (and wallets) in recent years, with their annual Christmas giveaway now entering its tenth year.

So, what better way to up the holiday ante this Nöel than to announce the launch of the 2023 #WhiskySanta bonanza.

The best news is that the retailer is giving away a staggering £1million worth of surprises - that's more than DOUBLE last year’s giveaway.

The premise is simple: every dram fan looking to pick up a a bottle from the site between now and Christmas is in with a chance of winning one of the countless #WhiskySanta prizes (you could even win a full refund on your seasonal shopping!).

It's precisely why we're poised to put in orders for a host of this week's new releases - including Talisker's ice-fractured 'wild' whisky', Jean-Claude Van Damme's new Irish whiskey and this delectable build-your-own spirits advent calendar.

There are three main ways to win, with #WhiskySanta prizes are up for grabs with every order - and some don't even require a purchase.



#WhiskySanta will keep picking wishes to grant every day and we'll announce the weekend winners on Monday along with a shiny new Super Wish opportunity...https://t.co/jKuN4sp4vFpic.twitter.com/461PD9oVjC

— Master of Malt (@MasterOfMalt) November 10, 2023

The first way to win is a traditional order, with each delivery accompanied by either a gift voucher worth up to £50 or a surprise 30ml dram.



Naturally, we're excited by the idea of a tiny bottle of Talisker, Aberfeldy or Glenfarclas dropping down our chimney (or through our letterbox) very soon.

The second way is a random reimbursement, with #WhiskySanta also randomly refund a handful of orders, regardless of size or value.

“We’re incredibly excited and mildly terrified that #WhiskySanta has returned to spread festive cheer to whisky fans and drinks enthusiasts the world over,” Master of Malt’s founder Justin Petszaft said.

Last but definitely not least, shoppers can share their Christmas ‘wish’ for any of the 15,000 products on the Master of Malt website.

After sharing their 'wish' on social media, a magical malty Santa will grant a handful of wishes - which are set to include one ‘super wish'.

Last year saw Fettercairn 46-year-old, worth more than £10,000 (US$12,000), gifted to one lucky whiskey fan.

Hop on over to the Master of Malt site now and get your Christmas orders in!