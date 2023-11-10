Master of Malt launch biggest ever £1 million #WhiskySanta giveaway
The annual Christmas cracker is back for its tenth year
If there's one thing we look forward to almost as much as Black Friday deals and the spirit of Christmas, it's Master of Malt's magical #WhiskySanta giveaway.
The online spirits store has captured our hearts (and wallets) in recent years, with their annual Christmas giveaway now entering its tenth year.
So, what better way to up the holiday ante this Nöel than to announce the launch of the 2023 #WhiskySanta bonanza.
The best news is that the retailer is giving away a staggering £1million worth of surprises - that's more than DOUBLE last year’s giveaway.
The premise is simple: every dram fan looking to pick up a a bottle from the site between now and Christmas is in with a chance of winning one of the countless #WhiskySanta prizes (you could even win a full refund on your seasonal shopping!).
It's precisely why we're poised to put in orders for a host of this week's new releases - including Talisker's ice-fractured 'wild' whisky', Jean-Claude Van Damme's new Irish whiskey and this delectable build-your-own spirits advent calendar.
There are three main ways to win, with #WhiskySanta prizes are up for grabs with every order - and some don't even require a purchase.
#WhiskySanta will keep picking wishes to grant every day and we'll announce the weekend winners on Monday along with a shiny new Super Wish opportunity...https://t.co/jKuN4sp4vFpic.twitter.com/461PD9oVjC
— Master of Malt (@MasterOfMalt) November 10, 2023
The first way to win is a traditional order, with each delivery accompanied by either a gift voucher worth up to £50 or a surprise 30ml dram.
