Glen Scotia’s oldest ever whisky, taste tested — Introducing the 50yr old Elements of Campbeltown Collection Release Number One: Air

If you’re after the dram of, quite literally, a lifetime, Glen Scotia has just unveiled its oldest ever whisky — the 50 year old Elements of Campbeltown Collection Release Number One: Air. And we’ve had the privilege of tasting it.

Five decades in the making, Air has a coastal character reminiscent of Glen Scotia’s Campbeltown surroundings. With a natural cask strength of 42.3%, it balances salinity against fruity orchard and tropical notes, with a creamy texture and almond scents.

Image Credit: Gerald Lynch / Future

Inspired by the sea

That sea-worthy profile was all part of the plan, Michael Henry, Loch Lomond Group master blender, told us at the liquid’s launch.

“The 50 year old started its journey on the 23rd December, 1973,” says Henry.

“We fill into refill American oak, and it’s spent most of its journey in that refill American oak.

“That's significant to us because that allows it to keep its Glen Scotia signature character — that maritime kind of saltiness on the nose when you smell this, that sense of walking down the seafront in Campbell Town, that Christmassy air coming through. And that's what we base the release of this expression around.”

After maturing in the American Oak, the 50 yr old was moved in around 2011 to first fill bourbon casks for 13 years before being bottled, each barrel bringing the salty character to the profile.

To display this once-in-a-lifetime liquid, Glen Scotia called upon artist Gina Parr, whose previous clients have included David Bowie. She created a piece of art encapsulating the character of the air found in the distillery’s historic dunnage warehouse, where salty sea air and spirit vapours combine.

“My work is driven by the sights and experiences of living and working in a coastal town in Devon. I love being by the sea, so I knew I would be inspired by Campbeltown," says Parr.

“But there was so much I didn’t anticipate - the stunning landscapes and textures, the beautiful curve of the harbour - all of which shaped the creative process. The distillery itself was awe-inspiring. The smells were overwhelming in the most wonderful way, weaving together the town, the spirit vapour, and the salty sea air into one evocative experience.”

Image Credit: Glen Scotia

The piece adorns the release’s solid ash and birch display cabinet, which is finished off with a white leather interior, holding the Glencairn crystal decanter inside.

As you’d expect from such a long-in-the-making liquid, this isn’t the sort of drink you’re going to find at just any old retailer — the Elements of Campbeltown Collection Release Number One: Air is limited to just 100 bottles, and will be priced at a cool £35,000 a bottle. You’ll need to enquire directly with the Glen Scotia team if you’re interested in a purchase.

“I've been looking after this liquid since 2007, so for 18 years,” reminisces Henry.

“So I've been responsible for the last third. So that just gives the idea of time scales involved with 50 year olds. When we talk about the 50 it's strange that, when you think about a business, you have your three year business plan, your five year business plan. But businesses don't tend to have 50 year old business plans. That just puts in perspective what we're releasing today.”

Image Credit: Glen Scotia

Tasting notes

Got the cash to splash on this very exclusive dram? Should you decide to crack open the bottle and invest in your tastebuds rather than your kids’ inheritance, here’s what you can expect, according to Glen Scotia’s own tasting notes:

Appearance: 24CT gold with tawny lights.

Aroma: A profound, mellow and rounded nose with a kaleidoscopic aroma. Initial top notes of flaked almonds, vanilla fudge, Scotch tablet and desiccated coconut. Later comes Glen Scotia’s classic maritime character: salt crystals, boat varnish, sweet edible seaweed. A suggestion of French glazed apple tart and traces of ginger.

Taste: A creamy texture that starts sweet and becomes distinctly salty mid-palate, before finishing slightly tart. A pinch of white pepper and powdered ginger, with a lingering after taste of coconut. Initially sweeter at reduced strength, and not quite so spicy.

For more info, and how to order a bottle or two, head over to the Glen Scotia website.