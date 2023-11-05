Talisker's new ice-fractured 'wild' whisky harnesses the power of nature
The brand ventured to the ice-fields of Canada in search of a truly unique dram
In 2023, it feels as though the battle to create the most innovative whiskey ever is well and truly under way, with Talisker's latest ice-fractured offering no exception.
Not satisfied with the innovative development of 'molecular whiskey' which resurrects historic flavours, Talisker has embarked on a sub-zero whiskey expedition.
A brand new experiment that is a first for the whiskey industry, the Diageo owned brand took 12 of its charred American Oak casks out to the desolate and sub-zero region in a bid to create a groundbreaking flavour.
Venturing to the remote heartlands of the Northern Hemisphere before a specialist cooper removed the ends of the barrels, 96 hours of sub-zero exposure has a dramatic effect on the whiskey.
On the nose, a light peppery prickle can be detected, with a saltiness and hints of seaweed shining through.
On the palate, sippers will be able to detect a smoothe and delectable mouthfeel, transitioning from warm, sweet hints of toffee into a decidedly salty affair.
A Finish that captures chili pepper effect and a trace of candle-wax; this grows in the aftertaste, in which both saltiness and pepper also persist. Saltier if water is added, with less pepper and faint scented smoke.
Created in partnership with environmental organisation Parley For the Oceans, Talisker ventured to the icy plains of Canada alongside glacier scientist Dr Alison Criscitiello and Parley ambassador and surfer Greg Long.
According to Long: “I have spent nearly my entire life immersed in the ocean and, in that time, I have come to realise just how intimately connected the mountains and ocean truly are.
Retailing for £4,500.00, it's a truly unique whiskey created in an environment that will likely not be around for an awful lot longer.
- Discover the best whisky deals around right now