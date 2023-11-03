This build-your-own boozy advent calendar captures Christmas in a bottle

If you're after the ultimate Christmas cracker, you've come to the right place, for Master of Malt has just served up the most impressive advent calendar we've seen this year (so far).

Throwing the rule book out of the window, the all-new Build Your Own Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for the discerning booze connoisseur in your life.



With a small alcohol-based surprise hidden behind every one of the 24 doors, buyers can now mix and match their spirits - after all, variety is the spice of life.



Spanning the spectrum of spirits, this festive countdown puts YOU in the driving seat, with mix-and-match miniatures tailored to your taste.



A must for fans of personalised presents, this hands-on gift allows for tweaks from start to finish.

Looks don't disappoint either, with each 30ml bottle individually sealed with wax for an undeniably luxurious finish.

If you live with a dram fan - this is definitely the one. Or any other spirits fiend for that matter.

So, 'how does it work?' I hear you cry.

It all starts with the box design, which you're able to select from six variations - including some delightfully expletive options, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Next, select your tipples of choice.

With a small counter to help you keep track of your selections, prospective calendar creators are then unleashed on the Master's of Malt site to curate their countdown.

Whether you're a fan of tequila, rum, whiskey or vodka - there really is something for everyone.

Once the 24-bottle selection has been finalised, you're able to then add the ultimate finishing touch, adding a personal message at checkout.

It's simple, it's creative, and first and foremost - it's spirited.

Sure, it's pricier than you're average chocolate filled calendar (we'd be slightly concerned if it wasn't), but this 'Build Your Own' option is right up our street.

Starting from £80 - with the option to tweak with add-ons and more expensive dram variations, this is one advent calendar we're hoping Santa delivers early.



Available to purchase from the Master's of Malt website now, hop on over to their store to discover the perfect countdown calendar.