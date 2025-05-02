Four whiskies to try from The Whisky Exchange's new May releases - including Jameson’s oldest whisky yet

Each month The Whisky Exchange introduces some truly delicious new exclusive whiskies. And luckily, with the first of each month comes the clink of new bottles arriving.

It’s the final release from The Whisky Exchange’s series of cask finishes in collaboration with Signatory Vintage, and the star of the collection has to be the long-aged Jameson.





There are four new bottles in the last chapter of this series, including a Jameson, a Linkwood, a Clynelish, and a Mortlach, all aged for over fifteen years.





The first expression is a Jameson 23 year old small batch - The oldest age-statement Jameson bottled by the distiller to-date, Jameson 23 Year Old is a blend of pot still and grain whiskies, matured in a small batch of just four casks and bottled exclusively for The Whisky Exchange. It gives a balanced sherried profile, with notes of poached pears, creamy toffee, pepper spice, sun-dried raisins and vanilla. It retails for £325.





via Whisky Exchange





The Linkwood is a 2008, 16 year old Bourbon Cask, clocking in at 58.7% ABV and retails for £89.95. After 16 years in a first fill bourbon barrel, this fruity Linkwood is layered with creamy vanilla and soft spices. The bright floral and grassy notes we associate with this Speyside distillery have developed into perfumed notes of elderflower, citrus oils and sherbet. A great example of how single malt matured in top-quality American oak can gain structure and depth while retaining its freshness.





There is also a release from Clynelish - a 2008, 17 year old Bourbon Cask. This bottle has the lowest ABV at 53.1% and is priced at £145. The waxy and fruity Clynelish spirit pairs perfectly with the creamy vanilla notes gained through maturation in American oak. Expect white grapes, flat peaches, beeswax and vanilla before stones, chalk and a hint of candied pineapple.





The final liquid is the Mortlach 2003 21 year old Bourbon Cask (£245), which is probably the most unusual bottle in the collection, as Mortlach is very rarely matured entirely in American oak. This single bourbon barrel reveals a more interesting, nuanced side of the classic Speyside spirit. You get that classic deep, more savoury side of Mortlach, but there are also fruity notes of apple, pear and pineapple alongside hints of candied almond, hazelnuts and roasted peanuts. If you add a dash of water, it will help break down the spirit bonds to release even more flavour, with further fruits and aromatic spices.





Main image credit: The Whisky Exchange