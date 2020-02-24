New Marvel Legends X-Men figures look amazing and feature Deadpool

We've just had our first look at Hasbro's new X-Men figurines, the latest in the Marvel Legends series – and they look great.

And if they don't float your boat, the series also features some characters from the Deadpool universe for you to get your hands on too.

It's the first time the Hasbro Marvel Legends series has featured any of the X-Men characters, so they're perfect for anyone who wants to celebrate the franchise now the series of films has ended.

As with all the Marvel Legends toys, the figurines are highly detailed: the company says it uses 'face mapping technology' to ensure that each figurine is as true to life as it possibly can be.

Some of the highlights from the pack include a two-pack of Professor X and Magneto – and there are even interchangeable heads, so you can have a James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender combo or an Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart one.

There are also two versions of Wolverine, one featuring the character as he was in the first X-Men films, and another representing him in the solo films.

The figurines are available to buy now.