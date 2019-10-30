Manchester United and Adidas Originals release 20th anniversary Barcelona trainers

Adidas is a brand known for producing really really ridiculously good looking trainers (admittedly, the Alan Titchmarsh range was questionable, but we get where they were going with it). Now, it seems the brand has no intention of deviating, as adidas has unveiled a limited edition 20th anniversary collaboration with Manchester United Football Club.

Named the Barcelona 99, the new design celebrates the 20-year anniversary of the club’s famous treble-winning season. And what a season it was.





For those who may not recall it - and I mean, if you can’t, can you really call yourself a fan? - the season came to a head one legendary night at Barcelona’s Nou Camp stadium where the team secured the UEFA Champions League trophy.





A last-minute goal from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured the game for The Red Devils and Solskjaer’s celebratory knee-slide became something of an iconic image.





So much so, the trainers feature the celebration on the sock lining in addition to the minutes the winning goals were scored (90+1 and 90+3 minutes) on the tongue of the trainer.





While the laces will feature the word ‘treble’, the club’s renowned devil icon makes an appearance on the heel.









With its chunky sole and contrasting side stripes - in this instance in an attractive shade of Manchester United red - the adidas Originals range has without a doubt become one of the brand’s most recognisable designs.





It’s what makes this latest release so unique - particularly given this distinctive silhouette is the first release of the historic design in over 30 years.





News of the launch comes in the same week Adidas announced a new 8-design strong limited-edition Star Wars range. There really is no stopping them.





The trainers are set to be the fifth collaboration between adidas Originals and the world-famous football club.





Set to launch at 9am on November 1, there will only be 1,999 pairs of the limited-edition trainer available - a nod to the date - and you can get your hands on a pair from the Old Trafford Megastore or by pre-registering online.



