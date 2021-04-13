Looks like Disney has made a 'real' lighstaber and this is how it works

Disney has made many a fans dream come true by creating its very own lightsaber. The weapon of choice for Jedis has had many a toy replica, but a new patent shows that Disney has gone one better and actually detailed just how it would make a safe, working lighsaber.

The details have been revealed by The Verge who noted that after a virtual presentation in April, the head of Josh Disney Parks Josh D’Amaro seemed to whip out a lightsaber that worked, well, just like the ones in the movies retracting and everything.

This wasn't just pomp and pageantry on the part of Disney but a hint that it has indeed created something very similar to what is used in the movies.

Unfortunately D’Amaro's lightsaber wasn't caught on camera, but Disney fan and VR developer Ben Ridout has done a brilliant job of recreating how the lightsaber works, getting his information from a patent Disney filed back in 2018.

Did #Disney invent a real working #lightsaber?



Yes they did.



It won't melt through metal blast doors, or cut off your hand, but it does feature an illuminated blade that will extend and retract at the push of a button.



This animation shows the concept behind the tech. pic.twitter.com/e7fwP06CxF

In it, the lighsaber "retracts internally" thanks to a mechanism that moves a lit-up bit of tape up and down through the base of the thing. Yep, like a trusty ol' tape measure.

Ben does a much better job of explaining the technical logistics of the thing, so head to his Twitter account but it all points to Disney creating something that is even closer to every Star Wars fans dreams - a lightsaber that looks and really acts like a lightsaber.