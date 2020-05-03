Best Star Wars quotes of all time: 80 Star Wars quotes you need to know

It’s the greatest movie franchise of all-time and, under its Disney overlords, looks like continuing for many years to come.

Now that the Skywalker Saga has concluded, though, and the whole thing is available on Disney Plus as of May 4th, we thought it time to take a look at some of the best Star Wars quotes of all time, from dialogue that Harrison Ford famously quipped to George Lucas: "You can type this shit, but you sure can't say it!"

So let’s take a second to appreciate 80 powerful, prescient and poignant quotes from a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

Sign up now! Disney Plus UK £59.99 Disney Plus has arrived in the UK - you can pay £59.99 for the year, or £5.99 a month. Stream Disney Plus now

Admiral Ackbar

“It’s a trap!” (Return Of The Jedi)

Padme Amidala

“Anakin, you’re breaking my heart! And you’re going down a path I cannot follow!” (Revenge Of The Sith)

Tobias Beckett

“Let me give you some advice. Assume everyone will betray you, and you will never be disappointed.” (Solo)

C-3PO

“Don’t call me a mindless philosopher, you overweight glob of grease.” (A New Hope)

“Don’t get technical with me. What mission? What are you talking about? I’ve just about had enough of you. Go that way, you’ll be malfunctioning in a day you near-sighted scrap pile.” (A New Hope)

“I suggest a new strategy, R2: let the Wookiee win.” (A New Hope)

“He’s holding a thermal detonator!” (Return Of The Jedi)

“I’m rather embarrassed, General Solo, but it appears that you are to be the main course at a banquet in my honour.” (Return Of The Jedi)

“Sir, the possibility of successfully navigating an asteroid field is approximately 3,720 to 1.” (The Empire Strikes Back)

“Hello. I don’t believe we have been introduced. R2-D2? A pleasure to meet you. I am C-3PO, Human-Cyborg Relations.” (The Phantom Menace)

“Oh my. Space travel sound rather perilous. I can assure you they will never get me on one of those dreadful Star Ships.” (The Phantom Menace)

Lando Calrissian

“Everything you heard about me is true.” (Solo)

READ MORE: What’s better, Star Wars or Game Of Thrones?

Poe Dameron

“We’re gonna do this…” (The Force Awakens)

Count Dooku

“I sense great fear in you, Skywalker. You have hate… you have anger… but you don’t use them.” (Attack Of The Clones)

“Master Kenobi, you disappoint me. Yoda holds you in such high esteem. Surely you can do better!” (Attack Of The Clones)

Jyn Erso

“I’ve never had the luxury of political opinions.” (Rogue One)

“The time to fight is now.” (Rogue One)

Finn

“Droid, please!” (The Force Awakens)

Saw Gerrara

“Save the Rebellion. Save the dream.” (Rogue One)

General Hux

“We have them tied on the end of a string.” (The Last Jedi)

Chirrut Îmwe

“The strongest stars have hearts of kyber.” (Rogue One)

“I’m one with the Force. The Force is with me.” (Rogue One)

Qui-Gon Jinn

“There’s always a bigger fish.” (The Phantom Menace)

Maz Kanata

“I assume you need something. Desperately.” (The Force Awakens)

“I like that Wookiee…” (The Force Awakens)

Obi-Wan Kenobi

“Obi-Wan Kenobi. Obi-Wan. Now that’s a name I have not heard in a long time. A long time.” (A New Hope)

“Remember…the Force will be with you, always.” (A New Hope)

“You can’t win, Darth. Strike me down, and I will become more powerful than you could possibly imagine.” (A New Hope)

“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for…” (A New Hope)

“Luke, I don’t want to lose you to the Emperor the way I lost Vader.” (The Empire Strikes Back)

“You were the chosen one! It was said that you would destroy the Sith, not join them.” (Revenge Of The Sith)

Orson Krennic

“Your concern is hardly warranted.” (Rogue One)

K-S20

“I find that answer vague and unconvincing.” (Rogue One)

Darth Maul

“At last we will reveal ourselves to the Jedi. At last we will have revenge.” (The Phantom Menace)

Princess/General Leia Organa

“Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.” (A New Hope)

“You came in that thing? You’re braver than I thought.” (A New Hope)

“Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?” (A New Hope)

“Why you stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf-herder!” (The Empire Strikes Back)

“Get your head out of your cockpit.” (The Last Jedi)

Senator/Emperor Palpatine

“Now, young Skywalker… you will die.” (Return Of The Jedi)

“The Dark Side of the Force is the pathway to many abilities some consider to be… Unnatural.” (Revenge Of The Sith)

“The Force is strong with you. A powerful Sith you will become. Henceforth, you shall be known as Darth… Vader.” (Revenge Of The Sith)

“Good Anakin. Good. Kill him. Kill him now.” (Revenge Of The Sith)

Kylo Ren

“Traitor!” (The Force Awakens)

Rey

“The garbage’ll do.” (The Force Awakens)

“I know how to run without you holding my hand!” (The Force Awakens)

“You will remove these restraints and leave this cell with the door open.” (The Force Awakens)

“I need someone to show me my place in all this.” (The Last Jedi)

Luke Skywalker

“If there’s a bright centre to the universe, you’re on the planet that it’s farthest from.” (A New Hope)

“There is good in him. I’ve felt it.” (Return Of The Jedi)

“This is not going to go the way you think.” (The Last Jedi)

Supreme Leader Snoke

“You’re just a child with a mask.” (The Last Jedi)

“My disappointment in your performance cannot be overstated.” (The Last Jedi)

Han Solo

“Great, kid. Don’t get cocky.” (A New Hope)

“Traveling through hyperspace ain’t like dusting crops, farm boy.” (A New Hope)

“One thing’s for sure, we’re all going to be a lot thinner.” (A New Hope)

“Great shot kid, that was one in a million.” (A New Hope)

“Lando’s not a system, he’s a man!” (The Empire Strikes Back)

“Laugh it up, fuzzball.” (The Empire Strikes Back)

“Chewie, we’re home.” (The Force Awakens)

“That’s not how the Force works!” (The Force Awakens)

“I’ve been running scams on the streets since I was ten. I was kicked out of the flight academy for having a mind of my own. I’m gonna be a pilot. The best in the galaxy.” (Solo)

“I’ve got a really good feeling about this.” (Solo)

Grand Moff Tarkin

“You don’t know how hard I found it, signing the order to terminate your life.” (A New Hope)

Rose Tico

“I wish I could put my fist through this whole lousy, beautiful town.” (The Last Jedi)

Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker

“The force is strong with this one.” (A New Hope)

“I’ve been waiting for you, Obi-Wan. We meet again, at last. The circle is now complete. When I left you, I was but the learner; now I am the master.” (A New Hope)

“I find your lack of faith disturbing.” (A New Hope)

“Obi-Wan has taught you well.” (Return Of The Jedi)

“You may dispense with the pleasantries, Commander. I am here to put you back on schedule.” (Return Of The Jedi)

“Luke, you can destroy the Emperor. He has foreseen this. It is your destiny. Join me, and together we can rule the galaxy as father and son.” (The Empire Strikes Back)

“No. I am your Father.” (The Empire Strikes Back)

“General Grievous, you’re shorter than I expected.” (Revenge Of The Sith)

“Be careful not to choke on your aspirations.” (Rogue One)

Yoda

“When 900 years old, you reach… Look as good, you will not.” (Return Of The Jedi)

“Fear is the path to the dark side.” (The Phantom Menace)

“Ahh, hard to see, the Dark Side is.” (The Phantom Menace)

“Mmm. Lost a planet, Master Obi-Wan has. How embarrassing.” (Attack Of The Clones)

“Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force.” (Revenge of the Sith)

“The greatest teacher, failure is.” (The Last Jedi)

(Images: AllStar)

