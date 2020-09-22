LEGO The Child brings Baby Yoda cuteness to bricks

LEGO's relationship with Star Wars has always been as strong as the Force but it's been a while since something was released that gave us the wow factor.

That all changes with its latest launch, LEGO The Child 75318 - or, as we know the character, Baby Yoda.

The LEGO The Child is a whopping 1,073 pieces that measures over 7.5” (19cm) high, 8.5” (21cm) wide and 5” (13cm) deep.

According to LEGO, "authentic details of this popular character, affectionately known as Baby Yoda, are recreated in LEGO style, with posable head, ears and mouth for different expressions, plus the Child’s favourite toy – a gearshift knob (element included) – for it to hold just like it does in Star Wars: The Mandalorian."

The toy is said to be for those 10 years older and up, this is mostly to do with the small parts and having to build the thing, although LEGO has said that it does offer easy to follow guides to help younger children build the thing.

LEGO and Star Wars have been happily creating toys since 1999 but this is the first from Star Wars new-ish creation The Mandalorian.

The Disney Plus show will be heading into its second season, which will be streaming from 30 October.

You can pre-order LEGO The Child now but it won't be shipping until, you've guessed it, 30 October priced at £69.99.



