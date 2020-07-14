This LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System is the stuff of retro dreams

LEGO and Nintendo have come up trumps again with their latest release - this fantastic-looking LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System.

That's right, the block builders at LEGO have recreated the NES in all its glory and have added the addition of a retro television and Super Mario playing on it.

This link-up comes after the LEGO Super Mario game that was revealed recently, which melds together the digital world of the plumber with real-life LEGO bricks.

"We let adult fans take a trip down memory-lane by building a mechanically functional version of an all-time favourite console with LEGO bricks," says LEGO in in its release.

"The new NES Building Kit will include a controller with a connecting cable and plug and even an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking feature."

It continues: "The console also comes with a buildable retro TV, featuring a flat 8-bit Mario figure on the scrolling screen."

According to LEGO, you can link up that screen with the LEGO Mario game as well, which is pretty cool.

Speaking about the new retro LEGO set, Maarten Simons, Creative Lead on LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System said: "With the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, we’re letting you truly indulge in nostalgia, recreating one of the most-loved consoles of all time so they can see the Super Mario from their childhoods once again – and even to share the experience of gaming in the 1980s with their own children."

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System will be available from LEGO stores and LEGO.com from August 1st 2020.