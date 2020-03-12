LEGO Mario: 5 things to know about this next-gen toy

First there was a cryptic tweet on March 10th (Mar10), Mario Day. Then there was silence. We were all left on tenterhooks for some 48 hours, trying to figure out just what the hell LEGO and Mario were planning together.

And now we know. Mario and LEGO have created the ultimate toy team-up, revealing a partnership that is set to "change the way people interact with Super Mario in the physical world and engage in LEGO experiences."

What does that actually mean? Well, LEGO and Nintendo are still being a little cagey as to everything these LEGO Mario toys will be able to do, but here are 5 things that we know about the hook-up so far...

1. LEGO Mario is not a video game

LEGO is clear to point out that this Mario isn't a videogame, but there are certainly game elements, just a bit more IRL. For instance, there are animated, light up elements to Mario that are triggered when you go over certain things - it's unclear if anything you do with the set is linked to an app, however.

2. LEGO Mario is not a traditional LEGO set





While the LEGO set looks like LEGO, it's definitely got more interactive elements than a traditional LEGO set. It also looks like it's been made from lots of little sections, so we reckon this is a game that you will be able to build over time with different add-ons.

3. Mario will be able to collect coins in real life

The teaser video shows LEGO Mario jumping on top of Goombas and the like and automatically collecting points as a result. These coins are shown on a small LED screen on Mario's chest. His eyes also light up, which shows that there's going to be a decent bit of interactivity involved in the game.

4. LEGO Mario uses the latest digital tech to work

Quite what this digital technology is we don't know. Julia Goldin, Chief Marketing Officer, EVP of the LEGO Group says about the game: “We are very excited to bring Mario into the physical world through interactive and social LEGO play. With this experience we will help millions of kids with love for Mario to engage and play in a completely new way, where they are in control of creating and playing games with their favourite character. By seamlessly incorporating the latest digital technology, LEGO Super Mario is a highly social, interactive and collaborative experience for kids."

5. You are in control of this LEGO Mario World

Again, LEGO and Nintendo haven't teased much but Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo, says this about the new game: “I have always liked LEGO products and how they help children use their imagination to play. The new product we created together with the LEGO Group seeks to combine two different styles of play - one where you freely build the world of Mario and the other where you play with Mario in the very world that you have created.”



Sounds intriguing - to see the new LEGO Mario in action, watch the video below. Then head to our best LEGO sets and best Nintendo Switch games guide.