The LEGO Mario release date has been revealed: here's what to expect

After mysterious Twitter posts teasing a new LEGO Mario collaboration and swirling speculation about what the final concept would involve, brick maestro LEGO has finally announced details of its brand new line launching this summer.

Set to hit shelves on 1 August, the project will see two of the greatest children’s toys - LEGO and Super Mario Bros - join forces for a brand new expansion pack fuelled adventure.





With limited information released by LEGO up until this point, we brought you a round-up of what to expect from the new Mario range. Now, though, LEGO has revealed more about this multi-sensory experience - including the speaker that comes with it.









“The LEGO Mario figure itself has LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly to display a wide variety of instant reactions to movement, color and action bricks,” reads the press release. “Also included is a speaker that plays iconic sounds and music from the video game series.”





We can reveal that fans will be able to purchase the basic Mario Starter Course pack for $59.99, alongside a number of exciting expansion packs.





These include the Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set costing $29.99 and the Bowser's Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set that’s set to cost $99.99.





According to LEGO, the Mario Starter Course is the “entry point set to the world of LEGO Super Mario” and “is needed to unlock expansion sets and features seven action bricks for different interactions with the LEGO Mario figure that are only included in this set.”













Each expansion set unlocks “unique challenges” and introduces new characters to play with, as well as playing against friends.





Alongside the traditional brick-building fun, LEGO are also launching a Mario mobile app that includes digital instructions, allows users to keep score and gives creative suggestions and fun building ideas.





You can pre-order the LEGO Mario set now, with the Starter Set costing £49.99 (although it appears this option isn’t yet available).



