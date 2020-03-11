LEGO is working on a Super Mario set and we cannot wait

A LEGO Super Mario set is on the way - we just don’t quite know what it is yet.
Sharing a video on Twitter, LEGO didn’t reveal very much, at all. In the video, you see a cropped image of a very square-looking Mario with a question block on his chest.
The caption accompanying the teaser revealed even less, as LEGO simply writes: “‘It’s-a me, LEGO Mario!’ Stay tuned…”
“It’s-a me, LEGO Mario!”
Stay tuned… #LEGO#LEGOSuperMario#Nintendopic.twitter.com/kSoboRFX2q
— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 10, 2020
Naturally, the video has caused all sorts of speculations, but the screen in Mario’s chest does suggest that whatever they’ve worked up could have a digital element, rather than a simple minifigure or building set.
What we do know is that you can expect to see a fair bit of new Super Mario merchandise this year as 2020 marks the 35th birthday of the Italian plumber.
Clothing brand Levi’s is launching a whole collection celebrating Mario and his friends, and has even turned the character’s iconic denim overalls into a real life product.
