There’s a Levi’s Super Mario collection coming our way and we couldn’t be more excited

It’s fair to say in the past, Super Mario merchandise has been… well, a little bit rubbish. Fans will then be pretty darn happy to find out that Levi’s as come to rectify that.

That’s right. The Jeanswear brand is making its own collection dedicated to celebrating the Italian plumber and his iconic denim overalls.

The collection was teased on Twitter by Levi’s, but the short four-second video gave nothing away.

Shared simply with the caption ‘Coming Soon’, the video showed the brand’s two logos along with a giant gold coin - just like the ones you’d collect in the games.

Perhaps the size of the coin is representative of the hefty price tag that is likely to come with the collection - or perhaps the coin’s design will just feature heavily on clothing.

We don’t currently have too many official details but a release date of 1 April has been rumoured.

And, a couple of photos of the collection have begun popping up online (via Level Up).

If accurate, the collection includes hoodies, denim jackets, jeans and t-shirts. As well, a trendy version of Mario’s overalls and a bum bag.

Toad and Princess Peach also seem to feature on a number of designs, as well as Super Stars and the Super Mario Flower.

No official prices yet either, but we suggest keeping an eye on Levi’s Twitter so that you're the first to known as and when more details are released.