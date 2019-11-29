This LEGO Bugatti has nearly 50% off right now but you have to be quick

Black Friday is stuffed full of useful deals – fridges, washing machines, the kind of big purchases that may not be particularly exciting in and of themselves but that save you tonnes of cash.

So if you fancy spicing up your shopping basket with some unadulterated fun, have we got the deal for you. This Lego Technic building set is perfect for anyone who's into cars – and could make a perfect Christmas present for the beloved petrolhead in your life.

As the set was exclusively developed with Bugatti to "capture the essence of the supercar", it has plenty of cool features. The bodywork, as you can see, looks incredibly slick, and there are logos on the wheels and the (fully working!) steering wheel.

The gearbox has eight speeds, and its W16 engine even has moving pistons. Inside the hood you'll also find a little Bugatti overnight bag.

With just over 3,500 pieces, this will keep you busy over Christmas – and it's one of the best Black Friday deals we have found so far.