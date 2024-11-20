Kith x Batman collection celebrates 85 years of the Dark Knight

With a new Batman film on the way and the excellent Penguin TV show having just wowed us with its finale, the Bat franchise is in such rude health that it's hard to believe it’s celebrating its 85th year in our shared pop-culture consciousness.

But it has indeed been 85 years since Batman made his debut in the pages of 1939’s Detective Comics issue #27 — and to mark the occasion, Kith is releasing a wide-ranging collection of streetwear and memorabilia to celebrate.

The range covers everything from jackets and tees to clocks, to models and even skateboard decks. There’s a mix of comic iconography in among the movie nods too — though the range is dominated by references to the Dark Knight’s silver screen outings, from the 1989 Tim Burton Batman film right through to the more recent 2022 Robert Pattinson outing.

Varsity jackets are the standouts from the range — the Joker bomber with playing card motif would 100% see you slipping into his deranged gang unnoticed. But our personal favourite is the zipped wool sweater that uses the striking Batman: Animated series look for its lead imagery.

Along with the tees, shirts and baseball caps, Kith has also weaved in merc like a Fiberglass Shell Chair with Batman and Robin artwork from Modernica, a Hot Wheels Batmobile, and a die-cast Bat-Pod replica from The Noble Collection. If you can put a Bat symbol on it, Kith’s got one in here.

You’ll be able to shop the entire collection online at Kith or in its retail outlets from November 22nd, so get practising your KAPOW! poses.