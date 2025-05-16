King of the Hill reboot teaser reveals series time jump

We’ve been given our first major sneak peek at the reboot of King of the Hill, and it features a time jump — and not just the kind you might guess.

The show’s official account has posted a teaser image of the show’s upcoming return, and it tells us King of the Hill is going to be set in the present day.

The original run of King of the Hill was set roughly in the present day of the time — it began airing in 1997. This new run is set it in the present day of now, though, as shown by the VR headset, the electric scooter, drone delivery and Uber Eats-style picture props.

We have also heard, though, this new King of the Hill series will be set a few years on from the original for the characters too. While the classic quartet of characters looks mostly the same, you may notice the lines and jowls are just a little more prominent than they were back in the original run.

The most impactful part of this will be Bobby, who was depicted as a 13-year-old back in the day.

This resurrection of King of the Hill was announced in January 2023 as a Hulu project. However, it was in discussion years before that. In 2017 Variety reported show creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels were in talks with FOX about bringing King of the Hill back.

King of the Hill’s original run ended in 2009, after 13 seasons and more than 250 episodes. The revival will, for now, consist of 20 episodes spread across two seasons.

Season 14 is coming this Summer, while season 15 is expected in early 2026.

Much of the original cast is returning too, including Mike Judge as Hank Hill and Boombauer, Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill, Stephen Root as Bill and Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill.

Johnny Hardwick, who originally voiced Dale Gribble, was signed up to return, but died unexpectedly in August 2023.

We’ll know more on May 30, when King of the Hill gets a “sneak peek” at the ATX festival. There will be a panel hosted by Variety’s Michael Schneider, with both Mike Judge and Greg Daniels on-stage, alongside show runner Saladin K. Patterson and Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss from the cast.