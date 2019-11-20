Jose Mourinho just made Amazon's Spurs documentary Prime time television

With Amazon busy prepping for its biggest-ever sales week, and the world hoping to nab the best Black Friday deals around, it's Prime Video service has been given some unexpected good news - and it comes in the form of Jose Mourinho.
It was always going to be a compelling watch. Spurs, currently languishing in 14th, means the narrative would have been around Poch trying his hardest to turn things around. But now there's a mid-season twist that seem Mourinho come in and mix things up.
For Amazon, and Spurs fans, this is going to be quite something. This is a manager who has always been outspoken, one who managed to successfully to get Chelsea (Spurs' biggest rival) to three league wins. This is someone with a very distinct way of playing, that - at first glance - doesn't look to suit Spurs' current playing style or players.
For Spurs' fans, this is interesting times. For Amazon, this is TV gold.
