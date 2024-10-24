Jaguar E-Type classic sports car is back — but you can’t buy this one-of-a-kind modern revival

One of the most instantly-recognisable sports car designs of all time is making a one-off comeback. Jaguar has just lifted the covers off two exclusive E-Type Commemorative cars, back to mark the 50th anniversary since production of the vehicles ended.

Only one of each of the Signet Green and Opal Black drophead coupes will be made, bringing together the classic 70s design while incorporating some modern conveniences, too.

So, alongside hand-stitched Bridge of Weir black-and-tan leather seats, you’ve got a Bluetooth radio and a heated windshield. An added touch of luxury comes in partnership with jeweller Deakin & Francis, which has added mother of pearl, sterling silver, and 18-carat gold detailing across the interior. That front grille also includes a silver badge with Jaguar’s Growler icon embedded with 18-carat gold, too.

As for what it feels like to drive the thing, Jaguar Classic has equipped both cars with a 3.8L engine with electronic fuel injection. Keeping the vintage authentic, there’s a five-speed manual gearbox, too.

Image Credit: Jaguar

It’s a gorgeous throwback to one of the most iconic sports car designs of all time, but you’re going to be incredibly hard-pressed to get your hands on one. The E-Type Commemorative models are bespoke, one-off commissions made to order by a Southeast Asian collector says Jaguar. So unless they’re willing to part ways with the pair, we’ll just have to salivate over the photos instead. No word on how much it’s cost them, but remember — if you have to ask, you couldn’t have afforded it anyway…

Image credits: Jaguar

