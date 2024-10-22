Michael Schumacher’s final F1 Ferrari could be yours — but your bank balance will need to be in pole position

When it comes to Formula One GOATs, it’s hard to argue against Michael Schumacher being in the mix. With 91 race wins to his name and 7 World Championships, statistically there’s been few drivers to compare with him (only Lewis Hamilton could rank alongside him), and none can match his intensity and passion.

F1 fans who want to get a little closer to the legendary driver now have their chance — providing they’ve got deep enough pockets. The Ferrari 248 Formula 1 car, driven by Michael Schumacher in his final season, is set to be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s next month.

The Ferrari 248 was an amazing vehicle, and though Schumacher was runner up in the 2006 championship in which he raced with the car, this specific build (chassis 254) saw him enjoy most success in the season.

On the track between April and August, Schumacher steered the vehicle to victory in five of his seven wins that season, taking the chequered flag in the San Marino, European, United States, French, and German Grands Prix.

It was also the vehicle that saw Schumacher break Ayrton Senna’s long-standing San Marino pole position record, giving it an extra-special place in the history books.

Grand Designs

What’s perhaps most incredible about the auction lot however is how close the vehicle remains to its status when it was out on the track — purchased by the current owner in late 2007, it retains the racing livery it had for its Grand Prix stints, and earned Ferrari Classiche Red Book certification in 2008.

That means its components match its race-ready build, right down to its 2.4-liter V-8 engine and longitudinal gearbox.

Bidding for the car opens on November 14th as part of Sotheby’s Sealed sales program. The auction house is not giving public estimates of its value, but will provide them upon request. But as the old adage goes, if you have to ask, then you probably can’t afford it.

Image credit: RM Sotheby's