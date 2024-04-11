It's official: Margot Robbie is making a Monopoly Movie

The news is officially out: Margot Robbie is making a Monopoly movie.



It's been just a handful of months since Barbie dominated headlines courtesy of Greta Gerwig's Oscars snub and Ryan Gosling's pitch-perfect portrayal of Ken.

Now, though, it's time for another childhood classic to step into the spotlight, as the Wolf of Wall Street and Birds of Prey star takes on the world of boardgames.

This future release looks to blend two of our favourite past times, with Robbie’s production company LuckyChap and her partners Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara now setting the production wheels in motion.

Poised to transform the concept into a live-action feature film, Monopoly will be based on the property-inspired board game of the same name as reported by Deadline.





Conceived in 1934, Monopoly continues to capture generation upon generation of game players the world over, inspiring countless spin-off games, including card game Monopoly Deal and online Monopoly Go! mobile game.

Of course, Hasbro Entertainment has got in on the action, given they own the original idea after acquiring Parker Brothers - the original company which snapped up Monopoly.

The news landed during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon taking place in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

Lionsgate owns the rights to the game development - which it extended in December, given this is the world's most popular board game, with a huge 99% global awareness.

Available in more than 100 countries, the game has now sold close to half a billion copies since its inception.



Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson said: “I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap.

"They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view.

"We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.”

Zev Foreman, Head of Film for Hasbro Entertainment, added: “As one of the most iconic games in the world, Monopoly provides an incredible platform for storytelling opportunities.

"We are thrilled to have the unique vision of LuckyChap and Lionsgate alongside us to bring this historic piece of popular culture to the big screen.”

It was a handful of months ago that Robbie raised questions over whether Barbie would receive a follow-up.

Speaking to Variety in February, Robbie said: "We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has.

"I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."

But now, it seems Robbie looks set to roll the dice on another childhood favourites.

We'll have to wait and see whether this latest live-action expansion of a classic will enthral audiences.