Split Fiction's game-to-movie adaptation to feature Sydney Sweeney

If you play games there’s a solid chance you’ve encountered co-op smash Split Fiction. Not only is there a movie coming, but it’s set to star silver screen Shortlist favourite Sydney Sweeney.

According to Variety, the Immaculate and The Handmaid’s Tale star (among many others) Sweeney will star in and executive produce the upcoming adaptation.

Split Fiction, the game, centres around two women authors, Zoe and Mio. One writes in the sci-fi genre. The other writes fantasy. And the two become trapped in their own imagined worlds after they give their creations over to a tech company.

It doesn’t seem too big a leap to suggest Sweeney will play one of these authors, although her exact role is yet to be confirmed.

From fiction to reality

Split Fiction will be directed by Jon M. Chu, who certainly knows how to make a film a fun watch, having directed Wicked and Crazy Rich Asians.

This film project has gained momentum real fast. We only heard the rights to the game were enmeshed in a bidding war back in March, around the time of the game’s release.

Nothing much so far has happened with a proposed film adaptation of Split Fiction’s predecessor-of-sorts It Takes Two, though, even though it was a massive smash.

“There’s a lot of talk, but not a lot of walk,” game head Josef Fares told Eurogamer back in February.

Initial signs suggest Split Fiction may have a much better chance of actually making it to screens.

Not played these games? They are notable in that they are mandatory co-op experiences. The action is all about the co-operation of two characters, two players.

They were both hugely critically lauded, although generally not for their story and writing, which may be a bit of an issue for the folks working on Split Fiction’s film adaptation.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are working on the screenplay at present. The writing duo are best known for their work on the Deadpool and Zombieland series, including 2024 mega-hit Deadpool & Wolverine.

Image credit: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images